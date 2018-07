Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed after he was hit by a car at B. B. King and Virginia Thursday night, Memphis Police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the suspect driving the vehicle that hit the victim was seen in a 90's model Cadillac Deville.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CRASH.