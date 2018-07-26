Police: 2 adults, 2 juveniles injured in Whitehaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two adults and two juveniles were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at Lakeview and Winchester Thursday afternoon, Memphis Police say.
Officers responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m.
An adult male and female were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Two female juveniles were transported to LeBonheur in non-critical.
This is an ongoing investigation.
We will update you as more information becomes available.