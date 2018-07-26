× New details released in deadly shooting near the Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released new details following a mid-July deadly shooting.

On July 15, the victim – John Wilson – and a friend were making their way down Walnut when a black Infinity G35 pulled up beside them. The occupants started shooting at the men, striking Wilson.

It appears the victims were able to make their way to Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dunlap Street where they called for help.

Wilson was unresponsive when paramedics rushed him to the Regional Medical Center and he later died from his injuries.

Officers said several shell casings were recovered from the scene.

So far, they have not taken anyone into custody.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.