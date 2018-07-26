Memphis man arrested for indecent exposure several times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was caught with his pants down, and it's not the first time he's accused of exposing himself.

WREG did some digging and found the suspect has a history of indecent exposure.

Police say Jecory Seymore pulled up to Dollar General in Raleigh with his shorts down.

"He's just sick. He's just sick," resident Edwina Howell said.

On Wednesday, he was arrested after a mother told the officer in the parking lot of the store that Seymore called her and her daughter over to him as he touched himself.

"He just needs to be put where sick people go, and that's probably the mental hospital," Howell said.

Officers say they caught Seymore in the act in the Dollar Tree parking lot.

"That's crazy. Are you serious right now?"

That's the reaction WREG got from every customer who shopped at the store.

Their jaws dropped after we told them police say Seymore has done it before.

Back in March, Seymore reportedly pulled the same stunt. That time, a witness told police he had the windows down and coughed to get her attention, so that she would look his way.

The witness tried to get Seymore on video, but he sped away.

This mother didn't want to show her face, but says his actions could get worse.

"It's sad, because I'm a mother."

In 2017, Seymore was arrested again. He was wearing pajama pants with his private parts out, and had a picture of a naked woman beside him on the front seat.

Neighbors told police they see him all the time carrying on the same way while children walk to and from school.

WREG stopped by Seymore's house to see what he had to say about the accusations.

No one answered, but his mother says he can't be allowed to keep it up.

"I want something else done," she said.

He's been arrested before, but that doesn't seem to stop him.

Indecent exposure is a misdemeanor, so he won't stay in jail for long.