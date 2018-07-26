Live at 9: Munford band, AARP & The Dapper Doughnut

Local band selected to play in Rose Bowl Parade

The Munford High School band is one of just five in the nation to be invited to perform in the Rose Bowl Parade in January. Band Director Barry Trobaugh and Gerald Freeny with the Rose Bowl sat down with WREG to talk about the experience.

Join AARP’s meal-packing event

One in 10 senior citizens in Memphis have an annual income of less than $10,000, and that translates into a lot of people going hungry. But you can help with just a few hours of light duty this weekend. The AARP is holding its annual meal-packing event and needs your help to put together 500,000 meal kits.

‘Whispering in the Daylight’ by Debby Schriver

Cult leader Tony Alamo died last year in prison, but his name was familiar in Memphis for decades following his first indictment here in the 1990s.

A new book examines what happened to the children of the cult. Author Debby Schriver worked with a group of them who lived in foster care after being rescued.

The Dapper Doughnut

This weekend is tax-free weekend for back to school shoppers in Tennessee and Mississippi, and if you need to re-fuel after saving money, Wolfchase Galleria Mall is the place to be for the most unique donut in town. There you’ll find The Dapper Doughnut where you can design your own.