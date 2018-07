× Gas leak at Mid-South polling location moves voters outdoors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A gas leak at Colonial Baptist Church forced early voters outdoors on Thursday.

The Shelby County Election Commission told WREG MLGW crews have begun making necessary repairs. Voting officials said until repairs are made voting will take place outside in the church parking lot.

The closest polling location to Colonial Baptist Church is located at Second Baptist Church on Walnut Grove.