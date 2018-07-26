Crosstown Concourse dispenser spits out art made by Binghampton children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- There's a different kind of dispensing machine in the Crosstown Concourse.

Instead of candy, 50 cents gets you art made by children in Binghampton.

"We painted a lot of pictures, and then afterwards, they were folded up and put in these little things," said 13-year-old Tariq Muhammad.

He, his siblings and about a half-dozen other children were behind the art.

They created it at the Carpenter Art Garden in Binghampton. It's a non-profit that teaches children and adults how the power of art can do positive things in their neighborhood.

Cat Pena lead the project.

She encouraged the kids to draw what they wanted.

"I drew a boy on a picture that says needs help, do not ignore," said 11-year-old Johnny Muhammad.

Pena said it was a two-part project.

"We joined the National Sketchbook Project. It`s a group out of Brooklyn that houses the largest sketchbook collection or library," she said.

It's then shared across the country.

The children also scanned, folded and placed the art into capsules.

They went into the vending machine, so the community could also cherish their creations

The money collected goes back to the art garden.

"It's such a treasure here and just to draw awareness of it. It`s a nonprofit, so they can always use as much help as they can get," said Pena.

The children said the project gave them a sense of pride.

"It makes me feel joyful that people like my art and see things my way," said Tariq.

The dispenser is near Curb Market and French Truck COffee. IT'll be there for another month.