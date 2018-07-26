× Charges dismissed against man accused of trying to kidnap child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The charges against a man accused of trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl twice were dismissed, but prosecutors said that doesn’t mean they’re letting the case go.

On Thursday, prosecutors told WREG’s Jessica Gertler Tavius Woods needs to be committed because he’s a danger to himself and society. Moving forward they said they’ll take the case to the grand jury where they’re confident he’ll be indicted.

Once back in custody, a hearing will be scheduled to determine if Woods needs to go to a mental institution for help.

The process could take months, they said.

On Thursday, WREG tried to speak with Woods and his mother, but both declined to comment. The victim’s mother was also advised not to participate in any interviews at this time.

This was just the latest development in a case spanning several years.

In 2014, Woods was charged with solicitation of a minor and aggravated sexual battery of a little girl. The court ruled back then he wasn’t competent to stand trial. The charges were dismissed and later expunged from his record.

Then in April Woods allegedly tried to kidnap the girl’s little sister twice from Germanshire Elementary.

Police said he also tried recently to kidnap the older sister but was never charged.

A judge ordered Woods undergo a mental evaluation for this latest case and in June the report once again found he was incompetent to stand trial.

It’s unclear when prosecutors will be able to go before a grand jury.