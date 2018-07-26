× Bobcat reportedly spotted several times near Hamilton High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s not something you see every day. A bobcat, or something like it, in the middle of Memphis. Some people who’ve seen it have sent pictures to WREG.

The animal has been spotted several times along Cane Creek, which is concerning considering the creek runs right past Hamilton High School and the first day of school is less than two weeks away. There’s also a park next the school.

“That’s dangerous,” South Memphis resident Quan Dotson said. “It going (to) get riled up… and it’s a meat eater. That ain’t no good sight at all.”

Sherronda Johnson wants nothing to do with the wild animal.

“Nuh uh,” she says, “I know that thing probably eat up some peoples.”

Her son is going to be a junior at Hamilton High School.

“If he see it he probably scared too because I’m scared myself,” Johnson says.

Bobcats are native to the Memphis area but are rarely seen in the wild, much less the middle of the city. State wildlife experts say bobcats usually avoid contact with people.

“It’s like you trying to walk up on a lion or something,” Dotson says.

Unlike most people, Bobbye Scurlock would love to see it. She’s studying biology at the University of Memphis.

“Well, I love animals. So, I’m interested. It’s like fascinating for me,” Scurlock says.

Ironically, Hamilton’s mascot is a wildcat.

Shelby County Schools says it relies on local animal control agencies to take care of any wildlife situations near schools.