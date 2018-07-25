× Woman reportedly caused quite a scene during drug arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman caused quite a scene after officers pulled her over just off of Poplar Avenue on Tuesday.

According to police, Donesia Wiggins was stopped in the 200 block of North Cleveland after the tags for her GMC Sierra pickup truck came back to a 2005 Mercury. While speaking with her, officers said they noticed a small baggie sitting behind the middle arm rest. They said it appeared to be marijuana.

Wiggins told police “it may smell like weed, but there is only some small roaches, cuz I was smoking earlier.”

Officers also found a white powdery substance and three straws with the same substance inside each in the suspect’s wallet.

As police tried to detain her, Wiggins reportedly refused to get into the officer’s car, even kicking, screaming, biting, and licking officers. Police tried pepper spraying her to get her under control, but didn’t have much luck.

Eventually they got her in handcuffs and took her to jail.

She was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting official detention and other drug-related crimes.