Woman left baby in hot car while she drank in Arlington bar, police say

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Tuesday after witnesses say she left her child in a car in the parking lot at Cazadores Mexican Grill in the 11000 block of Highway 70.

Shelby County deputies responded to the scene after getting a call for a welfare check. Two customers said they heard a baby crying as they were walking through the parking lot.

They located the baby inside of the Ford FLS. The car wasn’t running, but the windows on the passenger and driver’s side were partially open. Deputies say it was 92 degrees outside when they arrived on the scene.

Police say the mother of the child, Rachel Vanwagner, ran out of the restaurant with no shoes on after noticing their presence.

She told the officers that she knew she left her child in the car while it wasn’t running, but she was only in the restaurant for 30 minutes and had one drink.

July 24 was “National Tequila Day” and many bars were running drink specials.

The 26-year-old was arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect.

The baby was immediately removed from the vehicle and given medical treatment once first responders arrived.