MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular restaurant chain made famous by a reality television show is coming to Memphis.

Sweetie Pie's General Manager Bruce George says he's opening a restaurant in East Memphis. The time frame and location is yet to be announced.

He says he's excited and doesn't want to let Memphis down.

That's because the chain has been here before — and it didn't work.

Sweetie Pie's was in the process of opening a location on Beale Street several years ago, but it never happened.

Several contractors say they still haven't been paid for their work.

That includes Bob Cockerham, who says he's owed more than $12,000. His lawyer told him it was pointless to go to court.

"They formed a corporation just for that location, which is pretty common. A lot of places do that, but the corporation had no assets."

Sweetie Pie's was started in St. Louis years ago by Robbie Montgomery and her son.

The soul food chain was made famous by its reality television show, partly because Montgomery sang backup for Ike and Tina Turner.

Cockerham says the Beale Street location would have been a hit.

"Had they opened up, they probably would have done well," he said. "It's amazing how many people would come and knock on the window, and ask when they are opening up."

George says Sweetie Pie's couldn't come to terms with the building's owner and denies the allegation that contractors were never paid, saying none were ever even hired.

We should note, WREG has video of at least one contractor going inside.

"They just seem to have a hard time getting their act together, business-wise," Cockerham said.

Cockerham hopes Sweetie Pie's opens this time, but doubts it will happen based on how thins went the last time.

A job fair that was scheduled for the restaurant has been cancelled. It's unclear it and when it will be rescheduled.