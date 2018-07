× Southeast Memphis auto shop fire intentionally set, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An auto repair shop in Southeast Memphis went up in flames early Tuesday morning and investigators said an arsonist did it.

Sanchez Auto Service on Cherry Road caught fire around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The Memphis Fire Department said the business and a car were damaged in the blaze, causing roughly $63,000 in damage.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Ff you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.