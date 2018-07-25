× Police: Suspect targeted TJ Maxx store twice in less than three hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local couple was arrested on Tuesday after a TJ Maxx store was hit twice on the same day.

Last Friday, employees told police a woman -later identified as Kierra Williams – entered the Park Avenue store and stole six designer handbags by cutting off the security cable. She then fled to the parking lot and drove away in a silver Infiniti.

Approximately two hours later, Williams allegedly returned to the store with her boyfriend Cordney Tabors. The two entered the store, grabbed several Polo and Calvin Klein shirts and then once again took off in an Infiniti.

Both were arrested after police determined the Infiniti was registered to Williams.

In all, authorities said the suspects got away with more than $1,500 in stolen merchandise.