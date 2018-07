× Police: Man shot to death in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot to death at Winchester and Goodlett in Parkway Village Wednesday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m.

The male victim was found dead on the scene in the 4200 block of Winchester, shortly after.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

