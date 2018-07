× Police find body near intersection in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a body was found near an intersection at Jack Carley and W. Trigg in South Memphis on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

