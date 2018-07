× Police: Crook gets away with $15k worth of guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to a northeast Memphis hotel after thousands of dollars worth of guns were stolen from a car.

The incident reportedly happened at the Baymont by Wyndham in the 6000 block of Shelby Oaks Drive early Wednesday morning.

All of the weapons were reportedly being stored in a vehicle which was broken into by an unknown suspect.

It’s unclear exactly home many or what type of weapons were stolen.