MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s baby times two.

The Memphis Zoo announced the arrival of two new sea lion pups on Wednesday.

The adorable additions were named Zoey and Gracie, the zoo said in a Facebook post. The mothers – Remy and Catalina – are resting with their new bundles of joy, so officials said they may not be in their exhibit during normal zoo hours.

Modifications are also being made to the sea lion show to give the family some privacy. However, the shows will go on a scheduled.