Man arrested on I-40 with 77 pounds of weed in truck

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A 21- year old man was arrested Tuesday evening on Interstate 40 carrying 77 pounds of marijuana in the back seat of his pickup truck, Sheriff Bobby Riles said.

Tinoco Heliodoro Estrada was stopped on a traffic violation while driving a white Ford F-150 at 6:45 pm on eastbound I40 at mile marker 29.5 in Fayette county just east of the Shelby county line.

Estrada told Special Agent Brent Hill of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force Interstate Interdiction Team that he was headed to Nashville from Dallas and gave Hill consent to search his vehicle.

Estrada was taken to the Fayette County jail and charged with possession of Schedule 6 with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.