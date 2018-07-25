Live at 9: Watercooler Wednesday and celebrating back to school

Watercooler Wednesday

It’s Watercooler Wednesday and we have a wide variety of topics to cover today. Q 107.5’s Latty, WDIA’s Bev Johnson and Todd Demers talk about the Georgia lawmaker who showed his bum on TV, the strange case of Planet Fitness’ slogan being taken too literally and GM’s attempt to launch an AirBNB like-program for cars.

Local organizations are celebrating back to school

There’s three weeks to the start of school, so you’ll be hearing about a lot of different back to school events, but not all of them include a concert. Musician Brian Callies and his Saving Lost Kids program are teaming up with The Barber School to provide everything from school supplies to IDs for kids.

For more information, click here.