Community reacts to officers not facing charges in Ismael Lopez police shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — WREG has learned some residents are angry after hearing no criminal charges will be filed against two Southaven police officers who shot and killed Ismael Lopez last summer.

We spoke with Pastor Rolando Rostro, who has been a huge advocate for the Lopez family. He even organized and participated in a protest after Lopez was shot and killed.

On Wednesday, Rostro says he believes this incident was in fact murder.

"I feel outrage. This is ridiculous, from the jurors to the bad autopsy report by his own admission. Everything indicates manslaughter. Yet, he was washing his hand of this."

The pastor says he will visit the Lopez family to see how they are doing, and he hopes they will pursue civil charges.

We will have more reaction from the new conference tonight at 10 p.m.