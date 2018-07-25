Collierville Police continue search for carjacking suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Police continue to search for the man who they say held up and then carjacked a man while he was pumping gas.

They say it happened at the Kroger Fuel Station off of Houston Levee.

Former Memphis Police Officer Carroll Langston like to joke about his car and what would happen in a crime, but he knows to take the possibility seriously.

"What's more valuable, the car or your life? Right now, at my age, the car is more valuable. Kill me if you want, but you ain't taking nothing," Langston said.

He says not enough people in Collierville and other suburbs realize they could become a victim, like one man did Monday night just after 10 o'clock.

Police say a man was pumping gas outside of the Kroger on Houston Levee when a man came up to him holding a gun. The suspect demanded the victim's wallet and keys.

The suspect then got in the car and took off southbound.

"The way we live now, we gotta be aware of anything around us," Langston said.

"Open your eyes. Look up, don't look down. Make sure you know what's going on. If things don't look right, then don't stay there," said Brenda Piperton, who says she's in the area often.

Piperton says this may change things. She's realizing what Langston says he already knows.

"It doesn't matter. I don't care where you are. It's the same," he said.

Langston says that's why he has a carry permit and is always armed.

The victim was driving a gray 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee. If you see it, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.