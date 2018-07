Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is honoring a Christmas classic.

This year's butter sculptures recreate iconic images from 1983's "A Christmas Story," including the leg lamp, the pink bunny suit and even poor Flick stuck to a pole.

According to WJW, it took artists roughly 400 hours to make the sculptures. They ultimately used more than a ton of butter to make the images and reality.