× Second man accused of targeting a business twice, stealing thousands turns himself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man turned himself in after he and an accomplice allegedly targeted a local business twice in a span of days and stole thousands of dollars in cash.

On Monday, Jetarious Young was charged with aggravated burglary, burglary of a business and theft of property charges. He confessed to his role in the crimes and said he only came forward after hearing police were looking for him through a recent media release.

According to police, Young and another man – Joshua Johnson- first broke into NKC of America on East Brooks Road on June 24. The pair only got their hands on $300 that time, but police said they returned three days later and got away with a whole lot more.

During the second break in they reportedly stole a safe containing $13,000 dollars, 19,300 in Yen, $250 in cash and a $150 in Walmart gift cards.

But their crime spree reportedly didn’t end there.

On July 11, they broke into a man’s Whitaker Drive home and took a 32-inch Sharp TV.

Johnson was caught last week and was also charged with burglary of a business, aggravated burglary and theft of property.