Police: Naked yogi arrested at Planet Fitness, thought it was a "judgement-free zone"

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A man in New Hampshire learned the hard way that Planet Fitness’ stance that it’s a “judgement-free zone” doesn’t mean you can exercise in the nude.

According to WBZ-TV, 34-year-old Eric Stagno walked into the Plaistow, New Hampshire location, stripped and then began walking around the gym. He eventually settled down in a corner to practice yoga. He was reportedly on his knees in a yoga pose when officers finally arrived to arrest him.

He later told police he thought the gym was a “judgement- free zone.”

Stagno was arrested and charged with indecent exposure/ lewdness and disorderly conduct.