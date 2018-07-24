Police: ‘Irate’ pink-haired woman vandalizes Winchester Q-Mart over cold quesadilla

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released images of a woman who reportedly became destructive when a quesadilla wasn’t cooked to her satisfaction.

The alleged incident happened Wednesday, June 20 at the Q-Mart store in the 6700 block of Winchester Road.

According to police, the pink-haired woman became “irate” because her food was still cold. She demanded a refund and then proceeded to punch the serving window causing it to break.

It appears she was then followed into the parking lot where she was caught on camera jumping into a red Hyundai Accent before fleeing the scene.

If you can identify her, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.