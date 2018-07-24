× Police: Accused robber threatens to kill business owner, burn down store while stealing beer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after allegedly threatening to kill a business owner while robbing her of beer.

The incident happened early Monday morning at the B&G Food Mart on South Cooper.

The owner told police she was inside working when the suspect – later identified as Marcus Williams – came into the store with a duffel bag over one shoulder.

She said he immediately took on an aggressive manner, telling her that if she called the police he would kill her and “burn this business down.” That’s when he grabbed $200 worth of beer, stuffed it in the bag and walked back out of the store.

The woman ran to the door and locked it. Seeing what she had just done, the suspect turned around and started kicking the door while making more threats to harm her.

When officers made the scene the suspect was siting just down the street. The owner was able to point him out to police who then took him into custody.

Williams was charged with robbery.