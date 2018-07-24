Pass It On: A Tipton County man receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tipton County man has endured a lot of health issues and feels fortunate for every day that he's here. He can thank his family and some faithful friends for their help in getting him through.

Meet our play makers, Ben and Shane.

"Since he was in his early 40's, he's had like 21 operations. After this last situation he went through, which was life threatening, he had a 23 percent chance of coming off the table. It was a major deal. Then, the next day when they got him better, he had a heart attack," they said.

Plus, the medical bills have taken a toll as well.

"We love this guy. I've known him for 40 years and through 20 plus surgeries. His wife lost her job, because she's helping take care of him," our play makers said.

It sounds like Stewart could use some help.

We're going to pass on $300 from WREG, and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

We made our way to the car, and just a few minutes later we were at Stewart's home in Tipton County.

As in many Pass It On episodes, we were greeted by the family pets. If dogs really are a man's best friend, Stewart has many friends.

"Well, my friend. We've come to see you. We made a little phone call, and we wanted to come and tell you just how much we love and support you," play makers, Ben and Shane said.

They handed Stewart the $600.

"Words can't describe it. I know I've got good friends, but this is beyond belief," Stewart said.

Despite the medical challenges, Stewart and his wife Teresa feel great.

"We are blessed. We are very blessed. When I get up and see that sunrise every morning, I say 'Man, that's great," he said.