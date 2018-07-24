MPD officers investigate South Memphis domestic incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody and another is still on the run after a domestic incident in South Memphis.

It started when police responded to a domestic dispute in the 800 block of Edith Avenue Tuesday evening.

Police say, the suspect ran with the victim into woods. That's when the massive search started.

Officers were on just about every corner in a two-mile radius in South Memphis.

Some officers had assault rifles.

Neighbors were on edge after seeing officers surround the block for hours.

Eventually, police pulled over a man who they thought could be the suspect in the 1300 block of Kansas, but it wasn't him.

However, he had active warrants and was taken into custody.

The suspect in the domestic incident on Edith Avenue is still on the run.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.