Mid-South woman accused of shooting boyfriend in the chest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend inside a southwest Memphis home.

Defendant Monika Washington told police she and her boyfriend got into a physical altercation early Monday morning. Fearing for her life, she said she grabbed a gun off the floor and shot him once in the chest.

The wound sent him to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Investigators said they were unable to find any obvious signs of physical abuse. She did have a cut on her arm, but Washington wouldn’t say where it came from.

Another person inside the Gilleas home at the time also told authorities he didn’t hear any type of altercation happening. All he heard was the gunshot.

When he ran to find out what happened, he saw Washington holding the gun and standing over the victim.

Investigators determined Washington was the primary aggressor and took her into custody. She was charged with aggravated assault.