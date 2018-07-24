× Memphis man accused of trying to kill ex’s new boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly trying to kill his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

The victim told police he was wanting to go inside his girlfriend’s mother’s home on Whitney Avenue when Gavin Smith approached him. The 28-year-old reportedly began a verbal altercation, but the victim quickly told the suspect, “I don’t have nothing to say to you because the last time you threatened my life.”

Police said the victim continued to walk towards the home, but Smith wouldn’t let it go. When he finally turned around, Smith allegedly pushed him before putting a gun to his head.

Fearing for his life, the victim grabbed the gun and moved his head right as Smith allegedly fired the weapon. The two fell to the ground, struggling for the gun, but it was Smith who reportedly regained control. As the victim fled, Smith allegedly pulled the trigger multiple times.

Smith was eventually taken into custody on Monday and charged.