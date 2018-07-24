Firefighter under investigation by Memphis Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter who was fired from another department because of alleged drug abuse on the job has been relieved of duty with pay pending an investigation, Memphis fire officials said.

Josh Anderson had been chief of the Millington Airport Fire Department until he was fired in 2017 after his supervisors said a drug test came back positive and some medication turned up missing. He was later hired by Memphis Fire Department.

But a WREG investigation uncovered records showing that Tennessee's Board of Emergency Medical Services determined Anderson had been impaired while on the job, and could've put people in danger. That report wasn't released until after he was hired by MFD.

Lt. Wayne Cooke with MFD said Anderson was relieved of duty Friday. He said the department reserved any comment on why until after the investigation is complete.