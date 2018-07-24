Collierville carjacking has police seeking suspect

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man says he was carjacked Monday night at a Kroger fuel pump on Houston Levee, and police need help finding the suspect.

According to a police report, a man was refueling at the pumps at 10:10 p.m. when another man approached him, pulled out a handgun and demanded his wallet and keys.

The victim was not injured but the suspect got away with a gray 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee. He was last seen heading southboud toward Highway 385.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please call Collierville Crimestoppers at (901) 457-CASH (2274) or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411 (tip411).