City of Memphis releases details in ACLU’s lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community activist says he's not buying the city's latest attempt at transparency.

On Tuesday, the city released details about the lawsuit against them involving the American Civil Liberties Union, saying their actions have always in the best interest of the public.

Aaron Al Lewis thinks the city's attempt at explaining their actions doesn't add up.

"I think it's a lie. There's never been violence in our operation, not one time. There's never been any vandalism in our operation, so that doesn't add up."

Lewis is one of the founders of The Coalition of Concerned Citizens and says he was there for the die out at the mayor's home.

He's also on the City Hall escort list. Both of which are mentioned in the lawsuit.

"I think they are trying to set themselves up to a better status in a lawsuit," Lewis said.

In the release, the city claims there were legitimate threats and concerns at play - which included protests, monitoring rallies and even activity on social media.

Lewis says the Coalition of Concerned Citizens was never a threat to anyone, and the embarrassment of being escorted around City Hall still doesn't sit well with him.

"I know they didn't mean well," he said.

The city claims their monitoring kept events in Memphis from resulting in violence.

"I think this a political public scheme to appear transparent when they never have been," Lewis said.

He says as the lawsuit moves forward he won't be thrown off by these type of distractions.