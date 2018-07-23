× Woman still has unanswered questions three years after son’s death in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. — A Mid-South mom is searching for answers after her teenage son was shot and killed more than three years ago.

“This is a child we’re talking about. An innocent child that should be here today,” Alisa Grey said.

Every day, Grey hopes to get answers about her son’s death.

Rakhail Robinson, who went by Rocky, was shot and killed at a friend’s house in 2015. It was first reported to police the 16-year-old shot himself, but then his friend told police he was the one who accidentally pulled the trigger.

“He told him to stop waving the gun at him and it went off, piercing his heart,” Grey said.

She says the friend was taken into custody and released after 30 days.

In the three years since, she says she hasn’t been able to get any new information from authorities or prosecutors. All she’s heard is it’s still an active scene.

“It’s horrible. I can’t sleep at night. I have sleeping medication to help me sleep. I can’t be alone too long. I just but out in tears,” the victim’s mother said.

She says she found out Rocky was being bullied for months before the shooting.

At one point, teenagers vandalized her home and assaulted him.

After talking to others, Grey says she’s heard there were multiple people at the house when her son was shot. She’s also heard conflicting stories about who fired the gun.

“I want to look at is as an accident. Maybe it was an accident, but you’re not telling me the whole story.”

Along with gathering her own statements from witnesses, Grey has written several letters to her local newspaper’s editor, pleading for help.

She says her son is always on her mind.

“I just want to tell him, if he can hear me, I love him. Whoever was in the house, please come forward and give me and my family some justice. We want to move on.”

We reached out to the police department and prosecutor’s office, but have not heard back.