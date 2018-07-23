Suspect named in cold case disappearance of Mid-South teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN. Tenn. -- A suspect has been named in the cold-case of a Mid-South teenager who disappeared more than 20 years ago.

Cayce McDaniel, 14, was reported missing in Milan in 1996.

Her body's never been found and no arrests ever made.

Now police have named a suspect: 66-year-old Finis Ewin Hill.

Hill was just in our headlines last week when he was indicted on child exploitation charges.

Police say he drove from Tennessee to Mississippi with the intentions of having sex with a 15-year-old.

He didn't know the person he was meeting up with was actually an undercover cop who was hoping to tie him to Cayce McDaniel's case.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers was working dispatch the day McDaniel was reported missing.

It's a case he`s never forgotten.

"We want to find her body, her remains and get them back to her family where they can have a proper burial for her and get some closure," he said.

For the first time, he's telling us Finis Ewin Hill has been a suspect from the beginning.

Hill was released from prison in January after serving time for trying to kidnap a woman at gunpoint in 2003.

Since he's been out, a Milan police department employee connected with him online pretending to be a young, single mother with a 15-year-old daughter.

Their goal was to get information out of Hill about McDaniel`s disappearance.

"We wanted to draw this out and try to get more information from him but some of his actions prompted us to make an arrest a lot quicker than we really wanted to."

An affidavit details his aggression and disturbing messages about how he enjoys beating and raping women, and has an infatuation for underage girls.

Authorities lured him to a Southaven hotel where he was arrested.

He was indicted on child exploitation charges last week, but McDaniel`s case still lingers.

"We just feel like somebody knows what happened."

Police say there's been several reports of Hill being at the same place as McDaniel at the same time.

Some say she referred to him as an "uncle."

Slowly, more information is coming forward.

"I feel really good," said Chief Sellers. "I feel better today than I have in a long time about getting a conclusion and some closure."

Extra attention was shined on this case after a podcast called 'Searching for Ghosts' featured it last year.

You'll also hear from that woman who Hill tried to kidnap at gunpoint -- that's the case he just got out of jail for.