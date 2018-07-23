South Memphis rape suspect wanted for questioning in deaths of 2 Chicago women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The man arrested last week in Illinois after allegedly raping and shooting a woman in South Memphis is also wanted by Chicago police for questioning in the deaths of two Chicago women, WREG has learned.

The women, ages 26 and 15, had been missing for weeks before their bodies were discovered decomposing.

Police pulled over 23-year-old Charlie Booker Wednesday 60 miles south of Chicago.

They say he was driving the same car he allegedly stole from a woman he had raped in Memphis that morning.

Memphis police say he raped the woman in an alley on Porter Street before shooting her three times.

Once police in Illinois had him in custody, it soon became clear he was already wanted by Chicago police for the two deaths.

Shantieya Smith’s mother said Booker was the last person her daughter was seen with before she disappeared May 25.

Police also wanted to question Booker about 15-year-old Sadaria Davis, whose body was found in Chicago May 11th, but who had been missing since April.

Police think Booker might also have something to do with the stabbing of a woman in Chicago July 15.

He’s currently being held in the Kankakee County Jail.

It’s unclear when Chicago and Memphis investigators will get a chance to speak with him.