Runaway horse carriage reopens debate on downtown drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Should Memphis have horse carriages? That debate is open again after another incident downtown this weekend.

On Friday, a horse carriage picked up a couple visiting from Paragould, Arkansas, but the horse took off without its driver, galloping through town and throwing two people out of the carriage. One had to be hospitalized.

“As soon as she put one foot on the carriage step, the horse started moving,” witness James Freeman said Friday. “That’s when the horse picked up speed more. The horse started a full gallop”

Police say the horse belonged to Uptown Carriage Company. A woman there referred our questions to the owner, Mark Bills, who is listed in the police report.

Kevin Lewis has been driving horse carriages downtown for nearly a decade. He doesn’t work for Uptown but says he knows Bills, and thinks this latest incident is just an accident.

“We do everything we can to keep the catastrophe down to a minimum,” Lewis said. “In the horse’s mind, he was running and having fun.”

But that’s why some people say it’s just another example of why Memphis should do away with horses in the street.

But Lewis challenges anyone to ride with him when he’s working.

“My horse is spoiled — he gets crackers, peaches, pears, bananas, all kinds of treats. He listened to me.”

He says his company and Uptown both do everything they can to keep the horses happy and healthy.

City Hall declined to comment, referring questions to Memphis police.

Clyde the horse, the police report noted, sustained no injuries in Friday’s incident.