Recent polls differ on leader in Tennessee governor's race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bill Lee’s campaign for Tennessee governor is touting a new poll showing him leading in the Republican primary race by 6 points.

The poll by JMC Analytics interviewed 500 likely voters. Their results show Lee, a businessman and political outsider, with support from 26 percent of respondents.

Randy Boyd posted 20 percent support, Diane Black was at 19 percent and Beth Harwell was at 16 percent. Eleven percent were undecided.

Only 18 percent of respondents were from West Tennessee, with 45 percent from East Tennessee and the remainder from Middle Tennessee. Ninety-six percent of respondents were white.

The new poll differs considerably from another poll this month by Emerson.

That poll showed Diane Black in the lead among Republicans with 27 percent support, followed by Randy Boyd with 22 percent, Bill Lee with 19 percent and Beth Harwell with 14 percent. Fourteen percent of voters were undecided.