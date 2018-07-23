× Police: Naked man mistakes medical facility for hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A young man was taken into custody after allegedly walking into a medical facility completely naked.

Staff at the Mount Moriah medical facility first became aware of 18-year-old Lonnie Smith around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after he was seen walking around the parking lot without a shirt on. Fifteen minutes later, Smith began beating on the front doors and eventually gained access to the building. When he entered, he was reportedly naked from head to toe.

Officers said the suspect became “irrational” when they asked him about his clothes. He reportedly thought he was in a hotel and was trying to find his room.

Police said Smith was delusional and appeared to be on drugs.

He was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure.