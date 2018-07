× Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital after he was shot in the 1600 block of Ontario in Frayser Monday evening, Memphis Police say.

Police responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was located with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One Hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1671 Ontario. One male victim was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 23, 2018