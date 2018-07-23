× Murder charges filed following South Memphis wreck, shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are now behind bars after allegedly killing a man and injuring several others following a car accident on Friday.

Darion “Nu-Nu” Davis and Mardi Maxwell turned themselves in and were charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and the employment of a firearm during a felony. Davis was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

According to police, the victims flagged down police at the corner of Marjorie and Tampa after someone opened fire on them, striking Harold Hayes and several other people inside a black GMC Yukon Denali.

The victims said they were traveling southbound on Ely Street when their vehicle hit another parked car. When they attempted to pull over and check for damage, the suspects opened fire.

Witness and victim statements along with photo lineups positively identified the suspects as Davis and Maxwell.

Both men turned themselves in Sunday.