× Memphis man sentenced in federal court for sex trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of trafficking three women and a teen for sex has been convicted in federal court, according to the Department of Justice.

Following a three-day trial, Antonio Hawkins was found guilty on numerous sex trafficking charges and could face anywhere from 15 years to life at sentencing later this year.

According to the DOJ, the 41-year-old took three women from New Orleans to Houston to put them “on the prostitution track.” On the way, he allegedly also picked up a 15-year-old runaway.

All four women were eventually brought to Memphis to work.

While held, the women said Hawkins threatened to use, and did use, violence to keep them from leaving. He even struck them, pointed a gun at them and even fired it at them as a scare tactic.

He once even used a hot hair iron to intimidate the women.

Authorities didn’t say how they finally located Hawkins and the women.

A mugshot of Hawkins was not made available.