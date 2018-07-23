Manhunt Monday: Who killed Donquarius Alexander?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crowd's silence is making a mother's pain worse in her search of answers.

Police ares still looking for her son's killer, even though several people could piece together the clues to heal her pain of not having justice.

Wendell White didn't see the shooting, but he heard the gunshots that took his friend's life.

"I heard his mother screaming and hollering, it was just terrible."

Memphis Police say in February 2017 Donquarius Alexander was visiting a friend in the College Park Apartments. Officers say they were sitting in a car when someone walked up and opened fire.

"Apparently Donquarius saw somebody walking up, and when his friend went to look - the shooting started," an MPD officer said.

Alexander and his friend, Dominique Peebles, were both shot multiple times.

Peebles was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but survived.

18-year-old Alexander didn't.

"I ran down there to see what was going on. I opened the car door, and I saw DQ. He was laying right there. He was dead. I saw so many holes in him. I was shocked," White said.

What's even more shocking to the homicide investigators is that several more people were standing outside at the time of the shooting, but no one is talking.

"We feel like there are some people that saw something that are just scared to say anything," the officer said.

Police say Alexander had a feud with several different people in the neighborhood.

Investigators have questioned all of them, but no one has been charged.

Officers say judging by the number of shots fired, Alexander's shooter wanted him dead. They say other people could have been hurt in the process.

If you know who killed Donquarius Alexander, 18, Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.