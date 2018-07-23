× Man accused of attacking, raping woman wanting to leave his home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A local man was arrested and charged with aggravated rape after allegedly attacking a woman wanting to leave his home.

The victim was over at Anthony Ross’ Silverage Avenue home on Sunday and told officers he became “belligerent” when she said she was ready to leave. He then allegedly pulled a knife on her and began punching her in the face. He choked her before forcing her to have sex with him, police said.

Ross denied the allegations when interviewed by officers.

He was taken into custody on the scene.