Live at 9: Trash collection, Make A Difference Monday & ‘Singing in the Rain’

City Council on trash pickup

Trash pickup is on the minds of City Council this week following Mayor Jim Strickland’s decision to cancel the contract with Inland Waste, which currently serves part of the city. But will it cost you more money to replace Inland’s low-bid contract?

Council members Patrice Robinson and Frank Colvett joined us.

Make A Difference Monday

A Memphis officer fights crime both on and off the clock by mentoring and coaching at-risk kids. But next week, Craig Littles reaches a 25 year goal when he cuts the ribbon at Youth Academy of Dreams, a full scale facility in Frayser. IHeartMemphis, the musician behind ‘Hit the Quan’ will help him kick it off.

UT Health Science Center’s health inequality institute

According to the Census Bureau, the South had the largest population growth of any U.S. region. Unfortunately, in several major categories the South is also the region with the poorest health.

That’s one reason UT Health Science Center is launching an institute – led by researchers Karen Johnson and Michelle Martin – to address health inequality.

'Singing in the Rain'

It's the role that cemented Gene Kelly's stardom and launched Debbie Reynolds' career. Now almost 70 years after its debut "Singing in the Rain" is as popular as ever — it opens this weekend at Georgetown Community Theatre in an all kids' cast.