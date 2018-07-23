Funeral services set for Osceola father, son as duck boat raised from lake

Funeral services are set for Wednesday for two Arkansas victims of a duck boat accident in a Missouri lake.

Osceola Church of Christ posted on Facebook that funerals for 15-year-old Lance Smith and 53-year-old Steve Smith will be held Wednesday afternoon. Visitation services will also be held Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon at the church in Osceola, which is about 175 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

The father and son were among 17 people killed when their tour boat capsized on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, on Thursday. Steve Smith’s daughter 14-year-old daughter, Loren Smith, was also on the boat, but survived.

The sunken boat was raised from Table Rock Lake and pulled to shore Monday morning.

The website for a tour company whose boat capsized in Missouri says the business is offering to pay for medical and funeral expenses for those aboard.

Thirty-one people were on the amphibious duck boat when it capsized Thursday evening on choppy waters during a storm. Seventeen died. The National Transportation Safety Board and other agencies are investigating.

The website for Ride the Ducks Branson says the company is offering to pay for all related medical bills and funeral expenses, to return all personal items from the rescue scene, and to help with any related travel or accommodations that families need. The company also says it’s providing grief counseling for its own employees.

The page says the company’s leaders remain deeply saddened, but the company cannot comment further on orders from the NTSB.