× Desoto County schools are expecting additional student growth

HERNANDO, Miss. — Mississippi’s largest school system is adding classrooms to keep up with student growth.

The DeSoto County school system is spending $3 million to expand or renovate four different schools.

That includes classroom additions at three elementary and one middle school. The district is also completing a major renovation of Olive Branch Intermediate School.

Superintendent Cory Uselton says the system expects its student count of 34,000 to keep growing. He says the system expects future growth to be concentrated along Interstate 269. The DeSoto County portion of that highway around Memphis, Tennessee, is scheduled to open this fall. Uselton says the system could build new schools in growth areas along the highway.