5 Tigers make American Athletic Conference 5th Anniversary Team
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Twenty-two players on NFL rosters are among the 30 current and former American Athletic Conference players who have been named to the American Athletic Conference Fifth Anniversary Football Team.
Voting for the team was conducted in late June and early July. The team was selected based on three components – a fan vote, a vote of local and national media members, and a vote of the conference’s 12 football programs.
The honorees include NCAA record-holders, All-America players, Heisman Trophy candidates and national individual award-winners. At least one player from all 12 current American Athletic Conference teams was voted to the team.
Two active players were selected. Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was a consensus All-America pick and the winner of the 2017 Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman, joins Memphis return specialist Tony Pollard, a two-time American Special Teams Player of the Year.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
FIFTH ANNIVERSARY FOOTBALL TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Keenan Reynolds, Navy (2015)
2015 Offensive Player of the Year; fifth in Heisman Trophy voting; NCAA career record for touchdowns; plays for Seattle Seahawks
Running Backs
D’Angelo Brewer, Tulsa (2014-16)
Two-time all-conference selection; holds American career rushing record (3,917 yards)
Marlon Mack, USF (2013-16)
Three-time first team all-conference selection; 2014 Rookie of the Year; 3,609 career yards; plays for Indianapolis Colts
Wide Receivers
Zay Jones, ECU (2014-16)
Two-time all-conference pick; 2016 Biletnikoff Award finalist; set conference and NCAA single-season and career receptions records; Academic All-America; plays for Buffalo Bills
Anthony Miller, Memphis (2014-17)
Two-time all-conference selection; 2017 Consensus All-America; conference-records of 18 TDs in 2017 and 37 in career; plays for Chicago Bears
Courtland Sutton, SMU (2015-17)
Two-time first-team all-conference pick; 31 career touchdown receptions ranks second in conference history; plays for Denver Broncos
Tight End
Jordan Akins, UCF (2014-17)
First team all-conference in 2017; plays for Houston Texans
Offensive Tackles
Kofi Amichia, USF (2013-16)
First team all-conference in 2016; plays for Green Bay Packers
Dion Dawkins, Temple (2013-16)
Two-time all-conference selection; made 41 career starts; plays for Buffalo Bills
Eric Lefeld, Cincinnati (2013)
Unanimous first-team all-conference selection in 2013
Offensive Guards
E.K. Binns, Navy (2015)
First team all-conference in 2015; Academic All-America selection
Adam West, Navy (2015-16)
First team all-conference in 2016
Center
Kyle Friend, Temple (2013-16)
First team all-conference in 2015; made 41 career starts; plays for Carolina Panthers
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
Defensive Linemen
Matt Ioannidis, Temple (2013-16)
Two-time all-conference selection; plays for Washington Redskins
Justin Lawler, SMU (2013-17)
Two-time first-team all-conference pick; plays for Los Angeles Rams
Ed Oliver, Houston (2016-present)
Consensus All-America and American Defensive Player of the Year in 2017; two-time first team all-conference
Haason Reddick, Temple (2013-16)
Unanimous all-conference first team in 2016; first-round draft pick of Arizona Cardinals
Marcus Smith, Louisville (2013)
2013 American Defensive Player of the Year; plays for Seattle Seahawks
Linebackers
Genard Avery, Memphis (2014-17)
Two-time first team all-conference pick; league-leading 22.0 tackles for loss in 2017; plays for Cleveland Browns
Shaquem Griffin, UCF (2013-17)
2016 American Defensive Player of the Year; 2017 All-America selection; two-time first-team all-conference pick (unanimous in 2017); 2018 Peach Bowl defensive MVP; plays for Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Matakevich, Temple (2013-16)
Three-time first-team all-conference pick; 2015 American Defensive Player of the Year, Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy winner and NCAA consensus All-America; three 100-tackle seasons (four overall); plays for Pittsburgh Steelers
Auggie Sanchez, USF (2013-17)
Three-time all-conference selection, including first-team honors in 2017; ranks second in career tackles (386) in conference history
Cornerbacks
Jacoby Glenn, UCF (2013-14)
2014 American Defensive Player of the Year; two-time first-team all-conference selection; led conference with seven interceptions in 2014; plays for Kansas City Chiefs
Mike Hughes, UCF (2017)
First team all-conference in 2017; scored four non-offensive touchdowns in 2017; first-round draft pick of Minnesota Vikings
Parry Nickerson, Tulane (2014-17)
Two-time all-conference selection; conference-record 16 career interceptions; plays for New York Jets
Safeties
Clayton Geathers, UCF (2013-14)
Two-time all-conference selection, including first-team pick in 2014; plays for Indianapolis Colts
Obi Melifonwu, UConn (2013-16)
First team all-conference in 2016; second in The American with 9.8 tackles per game in 2016; plays for Oakland Raiders
Kicker
Jake Elliott, Memphis (2013-16)
2014 and 2015 American Special Teams Player of the Year; 2015 All-America; four-time first-team all-conference; holds conference’s career scoring record; plays for Philadelphia Eagles
Punter
Tom Hornsey, Memphis (2013)
2013 Ray Guy Award winner, Consensus All-America and American Special Teams Player of the Year
Return Specialist
Tony Pollard, Memphis (2016-present)
2017 All-America; 2016 and 2017 American Special Teams Player of the Year; led nation with four kickoff return touchdowns in 2017 and 40.0 yards per return
