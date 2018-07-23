× 5 Tigers make American Athletic Conference 5th Anniversary Team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Twenty-two players on NFL rosters are among the 30 current and former American Athletic Conference players who have been named to the American Athletic Conference Fifth Anniversary Football Team.

Voting for the team was conducted in late June and early July. The team was selected based on three components – a fan vote, a vote of local and national media members, and a vote of the conference’s 12 football programs.

The honorees include NCAA record-holders, All-America players, Heisman Trophy candidates and national individual award-winners. At least one player from all 12 current American Athletic Conference teams was voted to the team.

Two active players were selected. Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, who was a consensus All-America pick and the winner of the 2017 Outland Trophy as the nation’s top interior lineman, joins Memphis return specialist Tony Pollard, a two-time American Special Teams Player of the Year.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

FIFTH ANNIVERSARY FOOTBALL TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Keenan Reynolds, Navy (2015)

2015 Offensive Player of the Year; fifth in Heisman Trophy voting; NCAA career record for touchdowns; plays for Seattle Seahawks

Running Backs

D’Angelo Brewer, Tulsa (2014-16)

Two-time all-conference selection; holds American career rushing record (3,917 yards)

Marlon Mack, USF (2013-16)

Three-time first team all-conference selection; 2014 Rookie of the Year; 3,609 career yards; plays for Indianapolis Colts

Wide Receivers

Zay Jones, ECU (2014-16)

Two-time all-conference pick; 2016 Biletnikoff Award finalist; set conference and NCAA single-season and career receptions records; Academic All-America; plays for Buffalo Bills

Anthony Miller, Memphis (2014-17)

Two-time all-conference selection; 2017 Consensus All-America; conference-records of 18 TDs in 2017 and 37 in career; plays for Chicago Bears

Courtland Sutton, SMU (2015-17)

Two-time first-team all-conference pick; 31 career touchdown receptions ranks second in conference history; plays for Denver Broncos

Tight End

Jordan Akins, UCF (2014-17)

First team all-conference in 2017; plays for Houston Texans

Offensive Tackles

Kofi Amichia, USF (2013-16)

First team all-conference in 2016; plays for Green Bay Packers

Dion Dawkins, Temple (2013-16)

Two-time all-conference selection; made 41 career starts; plays for Buffalo Bills

Eric Lefeld, Cincinnati (2013)

Unanimous first-team all-conference selection in 2013

Offensive Guards

E.K. Binns, Navy (2015)

First team all-conference in 2015; Academic All-America selection

Adam West, Navy (2015-16)

First team all-conference in 2016

Center

Kyle Friend, Temple (2013-16)

First team all-conference in 2015; made 41 career starts; plays for Carolina Panthers

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Defensive Linemen

Matt Ioannidis, Temple (2013-16)

Two-time all-conference selection; plays for Washington Redskins

Justin Lawler, SMU (2013-17)

Two-time first-team all-conference pick; plays for Los Angeles Rams

Ed Oliver, Houston (2016-present)

Consensus All-America and American Defensive Player of the Year in 2017; two-time first team all-conference

Haason Reddick, Temple (2013-16)

Unanimous all-conference first team in 2016; first-round draft pick of Arizona Cardinals

Marcus Smith, Louisville (2013)

2013 American Defensive Player of the Year; plays for Seattle Seahawks

Linebackers

Genard Avery, Memphis (2014-17)

Two-time first team all-conference pick; league-leading 22.0 tackles for loss in 2017; plays for Cleveland Browns

Shaquem Griffin, UCF (2013-17)

2016 American Defensive Player of the Year; 2017 All-America selection; two-time first-team all-conference pick (unanimous in 2017); 2018 Peach Bowl defensive MVP; plays for Seattle Seahawks

Tyler Matakevich, Temple (2013-16)

Three-time first-team all-conference pick; 2015 American Defensive Player of the Year, Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy winner and NCAA consensus All-America; three 100-tackle seasons (four overall); plays for Pittsburgh Steelers

Auggie Sanchez, USF (2013-17)

Three-time all-conference selection, including first-team honors in 2017; ranks second in career tackles (386) in conference history

Cornerbacks

Jacoby Glenn, UCF (2013-14)

2014 American Defensive Player of the Year; two-time first-team all-conference selection; led conference with seven interceptions in 2014; plays for Kansas City Chiefs

Mike Hughes, UCF (2017)

First team all-conference in 2017; scored four non-offensive touchdowns in 2017; first-round draft pick of Minnesota Vikings

Parry Nickerson, Tulane (2014-17)

Two-time all-conference selection; conference-record 16 career interceptions; plays for New York Jets

Safeties

Clayton Geathers, UCF (2013-14)

Two-time all-conference selection, including first-team pick in 2014; plays for Indianapolis Colts

Obi Melifonwu, UConn (2013-16)

First team all-conference in 2016; second in The American with 9.8 tackles per game in 2016; plays for Oakland Raiders

Kicker

Jake Elliott, Memphis (2013-16)

2014 and 2015 American Special Teams Player of the Year; 2015 All-America; four-time first-team all-conference; holds conference’s career scoring record; plays for Philadelphia Eagles

Punter

Tom Hornsey, Memphis (2013)

2013 Ray Guy Award winner, Consensus All-America and American Special Teams Player of the Year

Return Specialist

Tony Pollard, Memphis (2016-present)

2017 All-America; 2016 and 2017 American Special Teams Player of the Year; led nation with four kickoff return touchdowns in 2017 and 40.0 yards per return

