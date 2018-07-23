16 varieties of Ritz Crackers recalled over salmonella risk

NEW YORK — Sixteen varieties of Ritz Crackers have been recalled due to a potential health risk.

According to CBS News, the products contain a brand of whey powder which was just recently recalled because it could contain salmonella.

The following products were included in the recall:

  • Ritz Bits Cheese Big Bag 3 oz – 0 44000 00677 8
  • Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1 oz –0 44000 02025 5
  • Ritz Bitzs Cheese 12 Pack Carton – 0 44000 02032 3
  • Ritz Bitzs Cheese 30 Pack Carton – 0 44000 01309 7
  • Ritz Bitzs Cheese 1.5 oz – 0 44000 00929 8
  • Ritz Bitzs Cheese 3 oz Go Packs – 0 44000 03215 9
  • 8 oz Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 88211 2
  • 35 oz Ritz Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 00211 4
  • 8 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches – 0 44000 04566 1
  • 35 oz Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with cheese – 0 44000 04567 8
  • 8 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese – 0 44000 04577 7
  • 35 oz Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese – 0 44000 04578 4
  • 8 oz Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches with Cream Cheese – 0 44000 04579 1
  • 35 oz Ritz Everything Cracker with Cream Cheese – 0 44000 04580 7
  • Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 20 Pack – 0 44000 04100 7
  • Mixed Cookie Cracker Variety 40 Pack – 0 44000 04221 0